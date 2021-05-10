Nästa Battlefield ska avtäckas i juni och kommer med största sannolikhet släppas ett par månader innan jul. Under nattens konferenssamtal med investerade bekräftade Andrew Wilson på EA att spelet också kommer finnas tillgängligt på förra generationens konsoler, något som var lite oklart när bara "next-gen" nämnts i tidigare kommunikation.
Wilson förklarade att "next-gen" främst syftade på gameplay men säker samtidigt att den utökande beräkningskraften hos Playstation 5 och Xbox Series spelar roll. Får vi kanske se ett scenario där last-gen får ett lägre spelarantal?
And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of players that we can have in the game, and the nature of destruction and those all-new Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we are able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises because of the increased processing power and memory and output of the new consoles.
Om vi inte missminner oss hade Battlefield-spelen på Xbox 360-generationen ett lägre antal spelare än pc-versionerna, så det vore inte något nytt för serien.
Farhågan många av er har uttryckt i forumet kring ett potentiellt släpp över båda konsolgenerationerna är att den gamla tekniken på något sätt hindrar spelet, något Wilson bemötte, via VGC.
I had the great fortune of growing up in this company and building games on multiple generations, and I think when you think about our infrastructure around our Frostbite team, our digital services teams, and our game teams, you have unbelievable experience getting the very best out of the past generation consoles to ensure that even as we move to the next generation, we’re getting more and more out of the old generation platforms, and so those games are going to look great.