Paradox släppte Europa Universalis IV-expansionen Leviathan för ett par veckor sedan, men den fick massiv kritik av Steam-köparna och tävlar om den föga avundsvärda utmärkelsen som Steams mest sågade spel.
När nu spelets game director Johan Andersson kommenterar kritiken lägger han sig platt och säger att man borde ha pausat utvecklingen. Han kallar Leviathan för "en av de värsta releaser vi haft". Ansvaret är helt och hållet hans, säger han, och ber förbehållslöst om ursäkt.
Leviathan was one of the worst releases we have had, and follows a long trail of low quality releases starting back with Golden Century for EU4.
As the Studio Manager and Game Director, at the end of the day, this is my responsibility, so I have to apologize for this. This is entirely my fault.
Utvecklingen skulle ha pausats efter förra expansionen tills allt man hade allting klart. Underförstått jäktades utvecklingen igång innan det nya spanska Paradox-teamet var redo.
I should have delayed the start of the development of Leviathan until we had all the resources that were needed, and they had time to properly onboard on the project. We should have announced a break in the development of EU4 after the Emperor release, until we had a team ready to start designing and working early in 2021.
Som brukligt är förklarar Andersson sen vilka åtgärder man planerar för att undvika att samma sak händer igen. Han lyfter fram att buggar och andra problem ska fixas, närmast med en patch denna vecka och med flera innan året är slut.
We are partially changing our plans for the rest of the year. We had originally planned to fix all legacy bugs before we stop developing further expansions for EU4. Now we are accelerating these plans, and also making sure that the community will be getting them frequently.
The 1.31.3 patch is planned to be out this week, and the next patch after that we aim to release either at the end of may or early june, and then we aim to release several more patches for the rest of the year.
Ursäkt på plats. Lite mer kvalitet på releaserna igen bara så rättar ni upp den avhalkade strategikronan, Paradox.