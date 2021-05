14:40 Stream Starts

23:00 First Map, New York City

44:10 Stylosa interview

50:18 Second Map, Toronto

1:06:14 Super (Matthew Delisi) interview

1:10:22 Role Passive abilities in Depth

1:20:00 Third Map, Rio

1:40:23 CUPPCAAKE interview

1:48:23 Forth Map, Rome (my fav!)

2:13:50 Fifth Map, Monte Carlo

2:33:14 Closing Remarks

Major takeaways:

*Overwatch 2 PvP will be 5v5; 2 Damage roles, 2 Support roles, and one 1 tank.*

Capture Point (aka 2cp) maps had been removed.

Tanks now have new abilities and are more powerful.

Support heroes now have passive regenerative healing (similar to mercy).

Mei no longer freezes enemies with her primary fire.

Crowd Control (aka CC) is likely going to get nerfed (1:15:22)

Members of the development team were the players of the game today.

More tank and Support heroes will eventually find their way into the game.

Movement in Overwatch 2 is slightly nerfed- the acceleration when changing direction is greatly reduced, making player movements more predictable from closer ranges. See the timestamp for more details. (42:40)

The sound engine in Overwatch 2 is completely overhauled.

Reinhardt has 2 fire strikes and could cancel his charge mid-charge.

Zarya has 2 charges both to her Barrier and her projected barrier.

Winston has an aim-based long range shock attack.

Monte Carlo has a steep incline & curve with many obstacles in the payload route. This choke highly favors payload defenders.

DPS move even faster than Support and tank heroes as a general passive ability.

Tanks are more resistant to Crowd Control and flinch much less when shot.