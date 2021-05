We will be able to choose between małe and female character (voiced) (Name: Dani Rojas)

He says that story may be quite dark and even disturbing

As you can see gameplay is very classic

Lots of weapons and handmade weaponary and vehicles

Special backpacks called "Supremo Backpacks" and you can pretty much see what are they able to do on the video, AoE damage

Companions/pets. For example a dog which will be able to distract enemies for you and an aggressive crock.

Parts of clothing that provides statistics. For example clothing for stealth/combat etc. (He says something about required playstyle, maybe for some missions)

RPG element like in previous games. (He didint say anything about HP bars but i think they will be back)

He says that the story might be similar to the movies: Sky Rojo OR Army of the dead (revenge, loss, etc.)