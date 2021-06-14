"Det var det fulaste jag sett" utbrast min sambo efter att ha sett trailern för Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, ett Team Ninja-utvecklat actionspel som tolkar Final Fantasys ursprung på blodiga vis. Och internet är delat: trailern får ungefär lika många upp- som nedtummar.
En demo säger dock mer än tusen trailers, och för PS5-spelarna blev demo tillgänglig igår. Med den gick det... sisådär. "Korrupt data" meddelades journalisten Jason Schreier när han försökte spela. Square Enix tweetar att de är "medvetna om problemen" , och jobbar på att lösa dem.
Självklart tweetar myriader av spelare ordet "Chaos!" som förekom ett par gånger under trailern. Tetsuya Nomura jobbar med Team Ninja på titeln, och säger att det helt klart är ett Final Fantasy.
While it is Final Fantasy, it feels different – but there's no doubt that the blood of Final Fantasy runs through its veins. We've undertaken the challenge of finding this difficult middle ground for this mature and stylish title. We need a little time until we're able to complete it, and while the battle system is a bloody one, it does link to the story, so I hope you'll use this opportunity to give it a try.