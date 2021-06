When first announced in June 2020, game runner Dean Hall hoped that Icarus could be free-to-play in order to bring the survival gaming genre to as many gamers as possible. Ultimately RocketWerkz has decided to make it a paid product.

"We didn’t want the business model to get in the way of the game experience. We also heard loud and clear from our community that they wanted to avoid the pitfalls of free-to-play. We want Icarus to continually evolve as a living game, always adding new session challenges and game modes. We think regular chapters and content updates are a great way to deliver that."