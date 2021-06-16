Also new is the introduction of AI Soldiers (Artificial Intelligence) to the series. As a multiplayer-only experience, it’s important for us to let you play Battlefield 2042 when and how you want. Here is what that looks like in the All-Out Warfare experience of Conquest and Breakthrough:

Multiplayer – AI soldiers are used for server-filling capabilities, ensuring your matches remain full, no matter your location.

Co-Op – Allows you to play together with friends, against AI soldiers.

Solo – If you wish to perfect your skills for multiplayer, you can even play alone against AI soldiers.