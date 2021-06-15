Redan vid avtäckandet och våra första intryck kunde vi rapportera att Battlefield 2042 kommer gå att spela mot och med bottar. Och att du faktiskt levlar upp även i detta spelläge. Dessa AI-kontrollerade soldater kommer också kunna fylla upp lag i "vanliga" matcher om det är om folk, vilket kan vara tacksamt även om de sällan är de bästa rekryterna.
Also new is the introduction of AI Soldiers (Artificial Intelligence) to the series. As a multiplayer-only experience, it’s important for us to let you play Battlefield 2042 when and how you want. Here is what that looks like in the All-Out Warfare experience of Conquest and Breakthrough:
Multiplayer – AI soldiers are used for server-filling capabilities, ensuring your matches remain full, no matter your location.
Co-Op – Allows you to play together with friends, against AI soldiers.
Solo – If you wish to perfect your skills for multiplayer, you can even play alone against AI soldiers.
Kommer du "tjuvlevla" mot bottar för att slippa slita med låsta vapen mot riktiga fiender?