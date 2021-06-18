Att Pirates of the Caribbean och Sea of Thieves har inlett en romans känns som det mest självklara någonsin och efter annonseringstrailern kan vi nu bjuda på lite kort gameplay. Som vi förstått detta är detta ett lite mer snitslat äventyr, till skillnad från Sea of Thieves annars öppna upplevelse.
Free Jack from his prison and witness the power of the world’s greatest Pirate Treasure, which he just so happens to have stolen, before joining him on an unforgettable quest to stop dark forces from dominating this pirate paradise. This lovingly crafted story will be available to play alone or with a crew, and will be a free update for all players with the arrival of Sea of Thieves: Season Three on June 22.