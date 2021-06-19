Det har gått nästan 1 300 dagar sedan vi såg Bayonetta 3 för första och hittills enda gången. Teasern var just en teaser, och sedan den decemberdagen 2017 har Platinumgames inte gett oss några konkreta livlinor. Nedlagt? Nej då, förra våren ombads vi kasta ut vår oro genom fönstret.
Men! E3 kom och gick utan Bayonetta 3. Nintendos Bill Trinen and Nate Bihldorff (spelet släpps exklusivt till Switch) berättar för Gamespot att spelet lever. Bihlfroff kan "definitivt bekräfta att det existerar". Trinen tar det till och med steget längre och hävdar att framsteg görs i detta nu.
I will even go one further and say that not only does it exist, but it's progressing well. [...] We like to show things when we're ready to show them, and certainly, we like to show things when the developer is ready to show them. We didn't have it here at E3, but stay tuned.