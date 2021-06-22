Prenumerationstjänsten PS Plus har haft ett riktigt fint 2021 med spel som Control: Ultimate Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Star Wars: Squadrons och Battlefield V. I juli kanske listan fylls på med PS5-versionen av fina A Plague Tale: Innocence.
Ja, i alla fall om man ska tro Resetera-medlemmen Deluxera – och det ska man förmodligen Deluxera har nämligen prickat in både uppföljaren A Plague Tale: Requiem och next-gen-version av föregångaren Innocence (trailer ovan). Deluxera råder PS5-ägare att hålla i sin plånböcker.
If you are on Playstation 5 don't purchase it right now,
as it will be included on the July PS Plus.
A Plague Tale: Innocence släpps 6 juli till PS5, Xbox Series X/S samt Switch. Den senare får dock klara sig utan next-gen-boost, men Nintendo-spelarna har förmodligen överseende med detta.