Phil Spencer var med i podden Dropped Frames och diskuterade allt runt Xbox och framtiden. Bland annat berörde Spencer IP:n han skulle vilja återvända till och ett av dem är Killer Instinct.
"There are so many good games in our catalog that we'd love to visit,"
"The response when we redid KI at the launch of the Xbox One was fantastic."
Spel-serien återupplivades som release-titel till Xbox One av Double Helix Games och blev en stor succé. Serien är något de på Microsoft definitivt vill återvända till serien om de kan hitta rätt utvecklare.
"I will just say, Matt [Booty] and I have discussed many times KI and where we'd like to go with it, and it's in our hearts and in our minds that we want to continue to do something with KI.
"It is about finding the right team and the right opportunity, but it is not due to any kind of lack of desire on our part that we're not doing more with KI, because we love the franchise and the community response,"
Vi får se vad framtiden säger, men det verkar som om viljan att återvända till Killer Instinct finns vilket är en positiv nyhet för alla fighting-fans.
Spelar du Killer Instinct?