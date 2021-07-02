Sony verkar spendera sin semesterkassa på att köpa nya spelstudior. Förutom att de nyligen köpt upp Housemarque, som vi skrivit om tidigare, har nu den japanska elektronikjätten även köpt upp den nederländska studion Nixxes Software.
Hermen Hulst på Playstation Studios säger även så här om uppköpet:
“I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE,”
“They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.”
Nixxes kanske inte är den mest kända studion där ute. De har mest sysslat med portning av spel till PC tidigare. Bland annat har de portat Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Marvel Avengers och den nya Tomb Raider-trilogin till PC. Kan det tänkas att detta uppköp är en del av Sonys beryktade PC-satsning?