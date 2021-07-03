Enligt många har Supermassive inte nått Until Dawn-klass med vare sig Man of Medan eller Little Hope – men de fortsätter försöka. Lagom till Halloween får vi tredje delen i Dark Pictures-antologin, House of Ashes, och håller traditionen i sig avslutas den med en teaser för nästa spel...
...som sannolikt har undertiteln The Devil In Me. Titeln har nämligen varumärkesskyddats hos Justia Trademarks, och gjordes det så sent som 28 juni. Särskilt mycket konkret framgår inte, men undertiteln The Devil In Me sätter förmodligen igång en hel hoper djävulska spekulationer.
Man understryker också att det vi ser längst ner är ett litet, lite förstoringsglas. Detta skulle kunna peka mot någon form av deckare eller mysterium, vilket inte känns särskilt ologiskt för serien. 🕵️
The mark consists of the word THE on top of the words DARK PICTURES, stacked on top of the words THE DEVIL IN ME. The letter V in the word DEVIL is stylized, with a magnifying glass attached to the bottom of the letter V. On the left of the mark, there is a left-facing skull with a compass inside the skull.