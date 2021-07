First, around 80 % of our current investments are targeted at significantly expanding our premium offering by growing our biggest existing franchises, by building new IPs with a focus on player engagement and social interaction.

Second, around 20 % of our current investments are targeted at free-to-play, to expand our brands' universes and bring them to a wider audience across all platforms including mobile, across all geographies including emerging markets, and with multiplayer titles designed to be evergreen.