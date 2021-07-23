Nyheten om stämningen mot Activision Blizzard tordes inte vara någon nyhet vid det här laget. Blizzards före detta VD Mike Morhaime har nu uttalat sig på twitter om stämningen mot hans forna arbetsplats. Han skriver även att under hans tid på företaget så försökte han vara inkluderande:
"It is all very disturbing and difficult to read,"
"I am ashamed. It feels like everything I thought I stood for has been washed away. What’s worse but even more important, real people have been harmed, and some women had terrible experiences."
"Harassment and discrimination exist,"
"They are prevalent in our industry. It is the responsibility of leadership to keep all employees feeling safe, supported, and treated equitably, regardless of gender and background. It is the responsibility of leadership to stamp out toxicity and harassment in any form, across all levels of the company. To the Blizzard women who experienced any of these things, I am extremely sorry that I failed you."
"I realize that these are just words, but I wanted to acknowledge the women who had awful experiences. I hear you, I believe you, and I am so sorry to have let you down. I want to hear your stories, if you are willing to share them."
Några av hans före detta anställda är dock inte helt nöjda med Morhaimes uttalande. Spelutvecklaren Connie Griffith som lämnade företaget 2011 skriver som svar på tweeten:
"While I appreciate this Mike, I also know there was no way you didn’t know how toxic (for example) the two Robs were,"
"I was there, I know you knew on some lvl, but in the end we didn’t matter to you."
Anklagelserna och stämningen mot Acitivision Blizzard är allvarliga och vi får vänta och se hur hela den här soppan spelas ut i rättssalen.