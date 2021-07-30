I augusti släpps Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, som ger oss grundspelet plus en expansion som tar oss ön Iki. Spelet släpps till både PS4 och PS5, och det kostar en slant att uppgradera. Playstation 5-spelare har för all del redan fått prestandaförbättringar kostnadsfritt, men för att få ta del av alla PS5-fördelar krävs det att man köper (eller uppgraderar till) Director's Cut.
Tryckkänsliga triggers, haptisk feedback, "förbättrat" 3d-ljud och "drastiskt" förbättrade laddtider är några av fördelarna som kommer med Director's Cut till Playstation 5. Snabbare laddtider och 60 fps finns redan för Tsushima-spelare på PS5, men andra tekniska fördelar tillkommer icke.
Jason Connell, Sucker Punch, berättar hur de resonerar för Press Start. Enligt honom är den nya Iki-expansionen sammankopplad med de tekniska landvinningarna. (Iki kommer också till PS4.)
The thing that I think is important for people to know is that, those features that make it so specific to the PS5, we didn't just work on those as a generic hardware upgrade, they are fully enveloped into the Iki expansion and Jin's experiences on Iki. They were really tightly connected to one another. So that's kind of the reason why we didn't look at them as kind of separate. We really wanted those two to sing together.
Ghost ot Tsushima Director's Cut släpps till PS5 och PS4 den 20 augusti.