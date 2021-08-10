För de som förhandsbokat Diablo II Resurrected drar en beta igång nu på fredag (övriga får gott vänta till 20 augusti). Men något som inte kommer finnas med, vare sig i betan eller den skarpa versionen av spelet, är stöd för TCP/IP. Detta trots att företaget redan sagt att det ska ingå. Detta i en intervju med Eurogamer. Rod Fergusson:
"A lot of the stuff that we’re doing is what was there in the original. We’re really focused on having an authentic experience. You can still connect locally through TCP IP if you want to!"
Det är i en FAQ inför betan som det står att läsa om Blizzards vändning:
"Will TCP/IP support be available in the Early Access to Open Beta tests?
TCP/IP support will not be available in the upcoming Beta or the final game. After careful deliberation, we will no longer be supporting this option as we identified potential security risks and are committed to safeguarding the player experience."
Potentiella säkerhetsrisker anges alltså som anledning. Oavsett så blir resultatet att du inte kommer att kunna initiera ditt eget spel på distans eller lokalt. Du kommer heller inte att kunna spela moddat multiplay.