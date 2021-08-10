CD Project Red har nu annonserat ut att den officiella Witcher-utbildningen är öppen för att ta emot ansökningarna. Utbildningen kommer hållas i ett slott i Polen och det blir ju sjätte året i rad som terminen startar för blivande monsterjägare.
Dastin Wawrzyniak som har hand om allt säger så här:
”You do not need any special requirements to take part in Witcher School,”
“The ticket price includes a basic costume, a witcher adept character created by our scenario team, and before the game there are workshops explaining the game and safety rules, with special consideration for people who are at the event for the first time.”
Givetvis handlar det om en så kallad LARP-upplevese (Live Action Role-Playing). Eventet kommer hållas i tre dagar där deltagarna får bo på slottet och lära sig allt som krävs för att bli en Witcher.
Det blir ju en annorlunda sen semester om inte annat!
Till den som är intresserad finns mer info i denna länk