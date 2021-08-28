I somras hade det cyberpunkiga actionrollspelet The Ascent premiär, en svensk liten pärla vars betyg dessvärre naggades i kanten av buggar och andra problem. Men en ny patch, den andra i ordningen, tar tag i dessa problem och ger förhoppningsvis en bättre upplevelse.
Changeloggen (se hela nedan) skvallrar om åtgärder mot hackig bilduppdatering, krascher, laddtider med mera. FZ:s Joakim Kilman gav betyget 3 av 5 - "Bra". Läs hans recension här.
Performance (PC Steam & Win10)
DX12 is now the default for Windows Store Players.
DX11 is now supported for Windows Store.
Improvements made to reduce stuttering and hitching, for DX11 and DX12, more work will continue here for future updates.
Ray Tracing is set to default ‘off’ on all platforms
Improved Hot Joining loading times on Steam & XB Family devices, more work will continue here for future updates
Stability (all platforms)
Fixed a number of crashes in Single Player and Coop
Save Progress (all platforms)
Fixed an issue where Weapon Skins could be lost
Fixed an issue where Character Shirts could be lost
Fixed an issue where Gear could be lost
Fixed an issue where Clients items could be unequipped when a Host disconnects inside a tier elevator
Fixed an issue where Clients could lose their save progress when fast travelling in certain circumstances
Gameplay (all platforms)
Fixed the issue where sometimes a FullChrome wouldn’t spawn in ‘Mutual Dependencies’ (Mission 2)
Fixed an issue where ‘Sell All Duplicates’ worked incorrectly
Changed the frequency of Kira lines when civilians are killed (will now trigger less often)
Achievements (all platforms)
Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Added Extras’
Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Aficionado’
Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Helping Hand’
Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Win’
Fixed an issue with the Achievement ‘Fair Trade’
Translation (all platforms)
Minor bug fixes in other languages
Please note that we are still working on improving the quality of the translation in all languages
Other Fixes (all platforms)
Multiple reported minor collision issues have been fixed