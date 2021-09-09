Tidigare idag rapporterade vi om att Sony köper Firesprite som blir en del av den nu 14 team starka Playstation Studios. Inte ologiskt då den brittiska studion jobbat nära Playstation med Run Sackboy! Run! och The Playroom. Playstation Studios big boss och tidigare Guerrilla Games-toppen, Hermen Hulst, berättar för Gamesindustry att Sony är petiga med vilka de köper.
Saker som Hulst lyfter fram: liknande värderingar, en vilja att växa och göra nyskapande spel.
Playstation Studios is definitely growing, but we are also highly selective in the kind of teams that we speak with. The teams that we are interested in share our values. They like to innovate, they like to grow into world-class creators. I don't think we're scaling for the sake of becoming big. I want to be very selective. Our growth is measured in that sense. It is very quality-led and based on shared values and good relationships.
Tidigare i år köpte Sony Housemarque, som ligger bakom Returnal. I stallet hittar vi även team som Insomniac (Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man), Guerrilla Games (Horizon-spelen) och Naughty Dog (The Last of Us, Uncharted). Av en händelse håller Sony hov ikväll med ett 40 minuter långt Playstation Showcase. Det finns skäl att tro på nyheter och stark Playstation Studios-närvaro.