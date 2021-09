"So, the overseas version of Rockman is called Mega Man,"

"Have you ever seen the package illustration? It's an old man in blue tights wearing a helmet. He's standing in a bendy, crab pose with a tube in his hand.”

“And I couldn't believe this was allowed to happen. It's like, I'm sure everyone hates it! I mean, we made this game together, you know. But because it had to cross the ocean..."

"If I had more authority then... if I was stronger, none of this would have happened,"

"That's what I thought. As a matter of fact, I still think about it. In the end, if I had the final say... I could have said 'NO!'"