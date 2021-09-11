I juli blev det till slut officiellt att det blir en remake av Dead Space, och nyligen fick vi se en del tidigt material i filmform. Men det lär dröja innan vi får mer av den varan – Motive säger på Reddit att man nu kommer sikta in sig på utvecklingen, och att det därför kan bli tyst fram till nästa år.
We’re going to be heads down now working on the game, taking some time to review all the thoughts, theories, and suggestions you’ve all shared with us. We look forward to showing you how you’ve helped shape the game next year when we’re further in development!
Det låter som att den första visningen gett dem en del användbar feedback. Bland annat ska det ha knorrats om att skeppet Ishimura såg för rent ut, och arbetet med att få det att se mer slitet ut har redan påbörjats.
Everything we showed was a work in progress which means that we’ll be working on things like Isaac’s suit, the aesthetic and ambiance of the Ishimura. We’re doing work to ensure it has the right level of wear and tear. For example, here is an early work in progress clip showing some of the ways that the team is going to be giving that worn look to the Ishimura.
Och så här ser det ut:
Det har spekulerats i att Motive satsar på att släppa Dead Space-remaken under 2022, men officiellt finns ännu inga besked.