The ink wasn't even dry and they couldn't help themselves, Fox and Sega. Fox was so excited, they wanted to let their world know that their licensing business was good. And Sega was really excited to let the world know that hey, they're trying to get into bigger AAA stuff and make some real bets. So the contract wasn't even signed yet and they announced this deal.

And the second you hear Gearbox and Aliens and Unreal Engine, everybody already designed the game in their own head and so there's no hope for us.