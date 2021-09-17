Det har blivit en hel del sura miner bland bilspelsfansen efter att det uppdagades att Gran Turismo 7 kommer kräva att spelaren ständigt är uppkopplad på internet. Detta gäller oavsett om du ska spela online eller spela singelspelarkampanjen.
Spelets skapare Kazunori Yamauchi ger en förklaring till varför spelet kräver uppkoppling när han intervjuades av Eurogamer.
"The requirement for the online connection isn't specific to the Cafe per se — it's just to prevent cheating overall from people trying to modify the save data, so that's the reason for the online connection,"
"The only part of the game that doesn't require an online connection is the Arcade mode, because that has no effect on the save data, so that's possible."
I en separat intervju med gtplanet utvecklar ytterligare Yamauchi orsakerna till varför spelet kommer kräva internet.
"another aspect is for the liveries."
"Livery data is downloaded from the servers even when you're playing offline,"
"So, an online connection is something that is needed pretty much throughout the game. One part of the game that doesn't require any online connection is the Arcade mode, because there's no interaction with the save data and there are no liveries involved, so it doesn't require a network connection to do that."
Kort handlar det alltså om att spelet laddar ned data från servarna även om du spelar offline. En positiv sak är ju i alla fall att Arcade-läget går att spela offline, så rent tekniskt kräver inte hela spelet att du alltid är uppkopplad.
Gran Turismo 7 rullar ut ur garaget till Playstation 4 och 5 den 4:e mars 2022.