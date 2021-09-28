Monster Hunter Rise evolves the series by introducing several new and exciting mechanics for hunters to master. For the first time in a Monster Hunter game, wire-based grappling actions can be performed by using a “Wirebug” while standing or in mid-air, adding an all-new level of aerial maneuverability to hunting strategies and attacks. Additionally, the game debuts the “Wyvern Riding” technique, which allows players to temporarily take control of a monster and yields spectacular battle sequences during a hunt. Monster Hunter Rise also introduces new hunting partners called Palamutes, personalized and rideable “Canyne” companions that will provide players with a new set of attack options. The “Canyne” Palamute companions join the series favorite “Felyne” Palicoes in assisting players while out on a hunt.