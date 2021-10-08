Det har sett ut som om att The Pokémon Company tittat på Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild och introducerat en stor öppen värld i deras kommande Pokémon-spel Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Nu har de bekräftat att så inte är fallet. Istället verkar det som vi får något som mer liknar Monster Hunter med en by som spelarna utgår ifrån för att utforska och jaga nya gulliga monster.
Så här beskriver utvecklarna det nya spelet:
"In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions. After receiving an assignment or a request and preparing for their next excursion, players will set out from the village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region.
"After they finish the survey work, players will need to return once more to prepare for their next task. We look forward to sharing more information about exploring the Hisui region soon."
Även om det innebär en hubbvärld a’la Monster Hunter så innefattar det ju säkerligen en del frihet, men det verkar som vi får sluta hoppas på de vidsträckta vyera vi sett i BOTW.