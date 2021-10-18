I en paneldiskussion som sändes av Wall Street Journal uttalade sig Phil Spencer nyligen om VR. I korthet - det blir inget headset från Xbox inom överskådlig framtid.
Det var som svar på en fråga om huruvida Xbox ska ge sig in i VR-racet som Spencer sade att (transkriberat av VGC) han beundrade vad de andra företagen har skapat, men att Xbox inte har något intresse av att göra egna VR-headsets. Deras fortsatta fokus är istället mjukvara.
“I think that when we think about immersion, we think about mixed reality, virtual reality, I’ll even take it to ‘metaverse’, which seems to be the buzzword of the day now. We’re big believers in that software platform and the devices that will enable that. Absolutely. [But] we’re focused a lot more on the software side of that right now. When I think about immersive worlds and I think about the connection of a player and community, that’s something that’s very high on our investment list.”
“But yeah, we’re gonna stay as a company right now in the consumer space focused on software, and I think that’s a good bet.”
Playstations nya vr-heads ryktas å sin sida ha 4K-upplösning och vibrationsfeedback.