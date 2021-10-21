CD Projekt RED utannonserar att de numera äger indie-utvecklarna The Molasses Flood. The Molasses Flood är lokaliserade i Boston och startades 2014 av veteraner som bland annat jobbat på Bioshock, Halo och Guitar Hero. De är mest kända för att ha utvecklat spelen The Flame in the Flood och Drake Hollow. Detta går att läsa på CDPRs websida:
“We’re always on the lookout for teams who make games with heart,” said CD Projekt president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski. “The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group.”
Enligt CDPR kommer inte studion ätas upp av företaget utan istället få jobba under sin egen identitet. Så här skriver The Molasses Flood själva om uppköpet:
"When CD Projekt approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love. We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD Projekt and their incredibly talented team."
Enligt de officiella uttalande verkar det även som de jobbar på något nytt projekt under CD Projekt REDs flagga.