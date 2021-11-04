Check your PC meets the requirements

Those experiencing issues with the PC version should ensure their system lines up with the Forza Horizon 5 system requirements. Playground Games has provided three tiers of hardware, spanning minimum, recommended, and ideal specifications, detailing CPU, GPU, and RAM requirements to meet these thresholds.

Those with PC components that fall below minimum specifications are likely unable to experience Forza Horizon 5, which may introduce crashes when booted on the system. Those who surpass the minimum specification may also benefit from lowering various graphics settings to accommodate your PC hardware.

It also never hurts to install the latest available version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 while also updating any associated drivers. While Forza Horizon 5 only requires the Windows 10 Nov. 2019 (1909) update on paper, we recommend updating your PC for an optimal gameplay experience.

Switch to an admin account

Playground Games also recommends users play Forza Horizon 5 with an administrator account, alleviating various restrictions on the title, leading to crashes. We have a dedicated guide on changing your user account type in Windows 10, should you need to gain administrator privileges to play Forza Horizon 5 on your PC.

Check for antivirus and other software conflicts

Some of the reported issues with Forza Horizon 5 can be traced back to additional software on your PC, which may conflict with your game installation. Antivirus software, firewalls, and various third-party apps can trigger Forza Horizon 5 to crash, and in some cases, even prevent the game from opening entirely.

Common programs include Discord, one of the top communication tools among PC gaming crowds, plus streaming software like OBS and Xsplit. Discord users have reported consistent issues when using the program's screen share function, with many crashes tied back to screen-recording software. The issue appears to affect both Steam and Microsoft Store versions of the game through the launch window.

Playground Games has outlined several popular virus checkers which can prevent Forza Horizon 5 from opening. They're regularly among the usual culprits impacting the latest game releases, impacting how various PC games can run on your system. Disabling these antivirus packages may improve your experience with the game.

Avast

Avira

Bitdefender Firewall

Comodo Antivirus

Emisoft Anti-Malware

Sophos

Trend Micro Maximum Security

Various third-party apps are also among potential causes for Forza Horizon 5 crashes, including popular utilities like MSI Afterburner, EVGA Precision, and Logitech G Hub. Popular apps like Discord, Xsplit, and OBS join the list, which may impact stability when open alongside Forza Horizon 5.

A-Volute Sound studio

Discord

EVGA Precision

Logitech G Hub

MacType

MSI Afterburner/Riva Tuner Statistics Server

Nahimic Audio

OBS

Sonic Audio

Wallpaper Engine

Warsaw Banking App

Xsplit

Disable Game Mode in Windows 10 / Windows 11

Windows 10 and Windows 11 offer a dedicated "Game Mode," a global setting designed to improve how certain games run on your system. It's especially beneficial to lower-end PCs without processing power to spare, throttling background apps to prioritize your gaming experience.

Playground Games also recommends disabling Game Mode in Windows 10 and Windows 11when playing Forza Horizon 5. It's far from a guaranteed fix but eliminates another component that could cause the title to crash on some systems.

Reset Forza Horizon 5 via Windows 10 / Windows 11 settings

Those who downloaded Forza Horizon 5 via the Microsoft Store, including Xbox Game Pass licenses, may also find success through "resetting" the game via your PC settings. Windows 10 and Windows 11 feature the ability to reset apps downloaded from their integrated marketplaces, potentially reducing crashes in some PC scenarios. The following steps will reset your Forza Horizon 5 installation in the event of crashing upon startup.

1. Open the Settings app on your Windows 10 / Windows 11 PC.

2. Select the Apps tile.

3. Navigate to the Apps & features tab. Locate Forza Horizon 5 from the list of installed apps.

4. Click Forza Horizon 5.

5. Select Advanced options. Navigate to the reset subheading.

6. Select the Reset tile.

7. Select Reset to reset the app.

You can now open Forza Horizon 5 to test whether the reset has reduced the frequency of crashes.