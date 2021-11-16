De stora rubrikerna fick visserligen betan av Halo Infinites multiplayer, men Microsoft ljög inte när de sa att jubileumskvällen för Xbox skulle gå i nostalgins tecken. Man avslöjade nämligen inte mindre än 76 Xbox- och 360-titlar som från och med nu blir bakåtkompatibla.
Hela den digra listan hittar du undertill, och inkluderar bland annat Max Payne, Red Dead Revolver, FEAR-serien, Manhunt och Viva Piñata: Party Animals. Allt gammalt är nytt igen!
Smolket i den sprängfyllda glädjebägaren är att Microsoft påstår att det efter denna urladdning är slut med "nya" releaser av bakåtkompatibla spel. Detta på grund av rättsliga och tekniska skäl.
While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints. Thank you for being part of this journey with us.
Å andra sidan sa Microsoft redan 2019 att det inte skulle bli fler bakåtkompatibla spel...
Xbox
Advent Rising
Arx Fatalis
Dead or Alive 1 Ultimate
Dead or Alive 2 Ultimate
Dead or Alive 3
Disney's Chicken Little
Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers
Gladius
Gunvalkyrie
Manhunt
Max Payne 1
Max Payne 2
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Otogi 2: Imoortal Warriors
Red Dead Revolver
Secret Weapons Over Normandy
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
Star Wars: Starfighter - Special Edition
Thrillville
TimeSplitters 2
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Xbox 360
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
Beautiful Katamari
Binary Domain
Black College Football: BCFX The Experience
Cloning Clyde
Conan
Darwinia+
Dead or Alive 4
Death by Cube
Disney Universe
Elements of Destruction
FEAR
FEAR 2: Project Origin
FEAR 3
FEAR Files
The First Templar
Islands of Wakfu
Lego: Lord of the Rings
Max Payne 3
Mini Ninjas
Mortal Kombat 9
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
MX vs. ATV Alive
MX vs. ATV Untamed
Nier
Novadrome
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
The Outfit
Outpost Kaloki X
Quake Arena Arcade
RAW: Realms of Ancient War
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Ridge Racer 6
Rio
Risen
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Rock of Ages
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Scramble
Screwjumper!
Skate 2
Spongebob SquarePants: Underpants Slam!
Spongebob: Truth or Square
Switchball
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Time Pilot
Toy Story Mania!
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Warlords