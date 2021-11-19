De remastrade klassikerna i Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy skulle vara ett kärleksbrev till spelarna. Dessvärre visade det sig att när spelen väl släpptes har de istället kantas av alla möjliga buggar och problem. Rockstar själva har nu postat ett långt brev till fansen där de ber om ursäkt för situationen och att de gör allt för att rätta till problemen.
Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games.
The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.
We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.
Hela brevet går att läsa i länken här. Jonny här på FZ testade spelet (inte recenserat) och hans åsikt var att spelen har problem, men att de samtidigt inte är så kassa som många påstår. Vad tycker ni om spelen?