Update 0.2.2

Fixes, Changes, and Improvements

* Bullet spread has been reduced on all weapons except Shotguns. This should result in better accuracy during gameplay

* Increased PP-29 vertical recoil to ensure that the weapon does not overperform when engaging outside of its intended combat range

* Resolved an issue where players who were killed close to obstacles such as walls or water were unable to be revived

* Resolved instances where players were stuck in a downed state and unable to respawn. We’ve also introduced a hidden timer that will activate after 30 seconds of being in a downed state that will force a redeploy should it be required

* MD540 Nightbird Mounted 20mm Cannons - we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage

--- Reduced Blast Radius size from 3 to 2

--- Reduced Inner Blast Radius damage from 1.5 to 0.75

* KA-520 Super Hokum - 30mm Cannon (side mount) - we are reducing overall damage and range at which bullets do full damage, while increasing the overall bullet spread

--- Reduced Blast Radius from 2 to 1.6

--- Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 14

--- Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts 18 to 15

--- Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 200 to 180

--- Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance from 8 to 6

--- Increased bullet range and spread

* AH-64GX Apache Warchief and KA-520 Super Hokum - 30mm Cannon - we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage

--- Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 18

--- Increased the Damage Fall Off for enemies that are further away from the bullet impact center

* We reduced the overall damage of the Minigun for all Land Vehicles, alongside bullet damage drop off now starting earlier

--- Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts from 18 to 13

--- Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 60 to 40

--- Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance to 6

* Equipped armor type for the LCAA Hovercraft has been adjusted which increases it’s vulnerability against different weapon types

* Battlefield Portal - UAV-1

--- The UAV-1 has been re-enabled within Battlefield Portal

--- Greatly reduced health regeneration delay and speed

--- Increased missile damage against vehicles and infantry

--- The drone is now able to roadkill enemies

* Breakthrough matches will now correctly end after the last sector has been captured

* Resolved an issue that caused players queued for a match in Battlefield Portal to be sent back to the menu, instead of joining the match when a slot became available

* Made general improvements to stability to prevent rare occurrences of game crashing