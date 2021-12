- Build and Manage Your Ideal City

Get hands on with an immersive and comprehensive city-building simulation like no other. Control every aspect of urban planning - from the downtown center roadways to utility line placement in suburban districts - and build your ultimate city.

- An Immersive & Scenic Simulator

Experience your creations in the most immersive VR city building simulation to date. Raise the city of your dreams from the ground up through an unparalleled level of presence, immersion and hands-on gameplay. See your skyline rise from an expansive bird's eye view, or become a part of your creation to watch your city come alive from the streets.

- The Definitive City-Building VR Game

Cities: VR takes the core gameplay experience of leading city-building simulation Cities:

Skylines and brings it to life like never before.

- Easy to Pick Up