Bioware har meddelat att Star Wars: The Old Republic-expansionen Legacy of the Sith har försenats två månader. Den ursprungliga planen var en lansering tisdag nästa vecka, 14 december för att vara exakt, det nya datumet är nu 15 februari 2022.
”We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Legacy of the Sith to February 15, 2022.”
Det var i mitten av november som Bioware gick ut med det ursprungliga datumet -att nu knappa månaden senare försena expansionen med två månader är inte direkt betryggande. Projektledaren Keith Kanneg sa att det blev tydligt att de behövde mer tid när det ursprungliga datumet närmade sig.
”Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.”
Det var i december 2011 som Star Wars: The Old Republic släpptes, och tanken var att expansionen skulle vara en del av firandet av tioårsjubileumet, men riktigt så blir det inte nu.
”We're thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with all of you over the next year with Legacy of the Sith and more!”