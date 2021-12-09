I natt är det åter dags för The Game Awards, den direktsända branschgalan som utser 2021 års bästa spel (och relaterat, t.ex. esportslag) i hela 30 kategorier. Galan bjuder också på ett antal tunga utannonseringar, och det är ju minst lika viktigt. Lite av ett vintrigt mini-E3, om du så vill.
Sändningen börjar klockan 1.30 i natt svensk tid och sjävla showen börjar klockan 2 (puh...). Den leds i vanlig ordning av Geoff Keighley. Du kan se den på en rad ställen, enklast i spelaren här ovanför. Om tiden inte passar ditt schema så sammanfattar FZ förstås allt viktigt under den tidiga fredagen.
40-50 spel ska visas upp under aftonen, varav tio helt nya. Fyra eller fem av dessa har beskrivits som avslöjanden i klass med Elden Ring. Om det inte är så att hypetrumman börjat självspela så ser det ut att bli en intressant afton för oss spelälskare. Och så kommer en viss Josef Fares dit – närmast garanterad underhållning.
2021 års bästa spel ska som sagt utses i en mängd kategorier. De har nominerats av omkring 100 spelmedier och influencers, och sen röstas vinnarna fram av dels en Game Awards-jury, dels allmänhetens röster. Fördelningen mellan dessa två är 90 % rösttyngd från juryn och 10 % från allmänheten. Röstningen avslutades i går. Game Awards-nyåret äger rum i november, så spel släppta efter det (t.ex. Halo Infinite) blir inte med i år. Och därför är Cyberpunk 2077 med i år (släpptes december 2020).
Det svenska hoppet står till Fares förträffliga co-op-lir It Takes Two (fem nomineringar, bl.a. i tyngsta kategorin Game of the Year) och survival-liret Valheim (två nomineringar).
Håll koll på FZ under fredagsmorgonen för alla nyheter om The Game Awards 2021, om du inte orkar sitta uppe förstås.
Nästa vecka korar FZ Årets spel 2021, också det i en livesänd show. Den ser du på kvällen lördag den 18 december. Mer info kommer nästa vecka!
Alla The Game Awards-nomineringar:
Game of the Year
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Game Direction
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Best Ongoing
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Best Indie
12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
Best Debut Indie
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
Best Narrative
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Art Direction
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Best Score and Music
Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)
Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)
The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)
Best Audio Design
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Performance
Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Games for Impact
Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Best Community Support
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon
Fantasian (Mistwalker)
Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
Best VR/AR
Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Best Action
Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Action/Adventure
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Role Playing
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Best Family
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Sports/Racing
F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Best Sim/Strategy
Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Multiplayer
Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
New World (Amazon Games)
Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet
Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Content Creator of the Year
Dream
Fuslie
Gaules
Ibai
TheGrefg
Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub
Call of Duty (Activision)
CS:GO (Valve)
DOTA2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
Chris “Simp” Lehr
Heo “ShowMaker” Su
Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best Esports Team
Atlanta FaZe (COD)
DWG KIA (LOL)
Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Sentinels (Valorant)
Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Best Esports Coach
Airat “Silent” Gaziev
Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
James “Crowder” Crowder
Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event
2021 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters