Den svenska co-op-plattformaren It Takes Two vann kategorin Game of the Year på Game Awards-galan i Los Angeles för någon timme sedan.

Med sitt tredje spel plockade Josef Fares och hans studio Hazelight alltså hem den allra tyngsta kategorin, i konkurrens med Resident Evil: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread, Deathloop och Psychonauts 2. Och om inte det räcker så vann det i ytterligare två kategorier: Best Multiplayer Game och Best Family Game.

It Takes Two var nominerat i fem kategorier allt som allt, och fick alltså se sig slaget i Best Game Direction och Best Narrative. Utvecklarna kanske inte gråter sig till sömns över det.

Även Valheim från Skövde-studion Iron Gate var nominerat i två kategorier (Best Debut Indie Game, Best Multiplayer), men lyckades inte vinna någon av dem. Ändå stort att ta sig så långt som till final av en liten studio med få anställda i djupaste Västergötland.

Så grattis Hazelight och alla medarbetare!

