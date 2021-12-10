Den svenska co-op-plattformaren It Takes Two vann kategorin Game of the Year på Game Awards-galan i Los Angeles för någon timme sedan.

Med sitt tredje spel plockade Josef Fares och hans studio Hazelight alltså hem den allra tyngsta kategorin, i konkurrens med Resident Evil: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread, Deathloop och Psychonauts 2. Och om inte det räcker så vann det i ytterligare två kategorier: Best Multiplayer Game och Best Family Game.

It Takes Two var nominerat i fem kategorier allt som allt, och fick alltså se sig slaget i Best Game Direction och Best Narrative. Utvecklarna kanske inte gråter sig till sömns över det.

Även Valheim från Skövde-studion Iron Gate var nominerat i två kategorier (Best Debut Indie Game, Best Multiplayer), men lyckades inte vinna någon av dem. Ändå stort att ta sig så långt som till final av en liten studio med få anställda i djupaste Västergötland.

Så grattis Hazelight och alla medarbetare!

FZ korar förstås också vilka spel som varit bäst i år. Den 18 december väntar uppesittarkväll med Årets spel, insamling till Barncancerfonden och mycket annat.

Alla vinnarna på Game Awards 2021

Game of the Year

  • It Takes Two

  • Deathloop

  • Metroid Dread

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop

  • It Takes Two

  • Returnal

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Deathloop

  • It Takes Two

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • Deathloop

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • The Artful Escape

Best Score/Music

  • Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Deathloop

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Deathloop

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Returnal

Best Performance

  • Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

  • Erika Mori, Life is Strange

  • Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

  • Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

  • Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Games for Impact

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Before Your Eyes

  • Boyfriend Dungeon

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • No Longer Home

Best Ongoing Game

  • Final Fantasy XIV Online

  • Apex Legends

  • Call of Duty: War Zone

  • Fortnite

  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • 12 Minutes

  • Death's Door

  • Inscryption

  • Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Sable

  • The Artful Escape

  • The Forgotten City

  • Valheim

Best Mobile Game

  • Genshin Impact

  • Fantasian

  • League of Legends

  • MARVEL Future Revolution

  • Pokemon Unite

Best Community Support

  • Final Fantasy XIV Online

  • Apex Legends: Escape

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

Best VR/AR Game

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Hitman III

  • I Expect You to Die 2

  • Lone Echo II

  • Sniper Elite VR

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Far Cry 6

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Action Game

  • Returnal

  • Back 4 Blood

  • Chivalry II

  • Deathloop

  • Far Cry 6

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Metroid Dread

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

  • Tales of Arise

  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Monster Hunter Rise

  • Scarlet Nexus

  • Shin Megami Tensei V

Best Fighting Game

  • Guilty Gear Strive

  • Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles

  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina

  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two

  • Mario Party Superstars

  • New Pokémon Snap

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • F1 2021

  • Fifa 22

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

  • Riders Republic

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV

  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination

  • Humankind

  • Inscryption

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer Game

  • It Takes Two

  • Back 4 Blood

  • Knockout City

  • Monster Hunter Rise

  • New World

  • Valheim

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream

  • Fuslie

  • Gaules

  • Ibai

  • TheGrefg

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarok

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2"

  • Starfield

Best Esports Athlete

  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr

  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su

  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Best Esports Coach

  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

  • Airat "Silent" Gaziev

  • Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

  • James "Crowder" Crowder

Best Esports Event

  • League of Legends World Championship

  • The International 2021

  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021

  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Best Esports Game

  • League of Legends

  • Call of Duty

  • CS:GO

  • DOTA2

  • Valorant

Best Esports Team

  • Natus Vincere, CS:GO

  • Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty

  • DWG KIA, League of Legends

  • Team Spirit, DOTA2

  • Sentinels, Valorant