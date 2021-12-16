Ryktet stämde - Epic Games Store öppnar julklappssäcken redan i dag och ger bort Shenmue 3 gratis.
Du kan klicka hem spelet till ditt Epic-konto fram till klockan 17 i morgon, då ett nytt spel blir gratis. Och så fortsätter det med ett nytt spel per dag i 15 dagar. Däremot vet vi inte vilka de övriga 14 spelen är. Hela listan läckte förra året, men i år går Epic-julen alltså mer i den traditionella julens tecken med hemliga klappar.
Det är också stor julrea i Epic-butiken. Den största någonsin säger man, och nämner 10-95 procent rabatt på 1 300 spel fram till den 6 januari. Exemelvis Far Cry 6, BF2042, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Inscryption, Alan Wake Remastered, med flera.
För varje spel värt över 14,99 dollar du köper får du en rabattkupong på 10 dollar. Inga begränsningar av hur många spel du kan köpa. Så här säger Epic:
In addition to all those discounts on the store, every full game over $14.99 gets a $10 off coupon.
Yes, you read that correctly. Every full game you buy over the cost of $14.99 will receive a $10 off coupon applied at checkout, with no limit on how many games you can purchase. That means that no matter how many games are in your shopping cart, at least up to the 50 item transaction cap, any that cost over $14.99 after a sale discount has been applied will have an additional $10 off coupon applied. If you were to buy ten full games at exactly $14.99 each, your coupons would stack to $100 off your current purchases. You can do this as many times as you’d like. The coupons are limitless until the sale ends.