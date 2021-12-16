In addition to all those discounts on the store, every full game over $14.99 gets a $10 off coupon.

Yes, you read that correctly. Every full game you buy over the cost of $14.99 will receive a $10 off coupon applied at checkout, with no limit on how many games you can purchase. That means that no matter how many games are in your shopping cart, at least up to the 50 item transaction cap, any that cost over $14.99 after a sale discount has been applied will have an additional $10 off coupon applied. If you were to buy ten full games at exactly $14.99 each, your coupons would stack to $100 off your current purchases. You can do this as many times as you’d like. The coupons are limitless until the sale ends.