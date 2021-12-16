Vi har tidigare skrivit om att Illfonics verkar jobba på ett nytt Ghostbusters-spel. Logiken hade varit att spelet skulle utannonseras nu när nya filmen Ghostbuster: Afterlife haft premiär, men det har varit tyst om projektet.
The Celebrity Fan Fest i Texas gästades av Erine Hudson (Winston i filmerna) och på frågan om han skulle kunna tänka sig att vara med i ett nytt Ghostbuster-spel, sa han:
I just got an e-mail, because we’re doing another video game. They’re scheduling it now to do the recording, and I’m not too sure who going to do it, I know me and Danny (Dan Aykroyd), I think. I’m not sure about Billy (Bill Murray) will do anything on it. So, there will be another video game.”
“When they’ll bring it out, I don’t know, but it’s definitely happening.”
They’ve been sending me prototypes of the character to get the image right, which they seem to have a hard time somehow creating my image. It’s so weird to me that they can get Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis to look exactly like they look, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or somebody.”
Vad det är för typ av spel kunde Hudson dock inte berätta något om. Men gissningsvis handlar det nog om något multiplayer-baserat med tanke på vad Illfonics är kända för.