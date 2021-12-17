Igår hade vi på FZ en uppesittarkväll för att utse Årets spel. TIME Magazine hade ingen mysig uppesittarkväll med skägg och sång, men de har ändå passat på att utse sitt Game of The Year och priset går välförtjänt till Samus och metroiderna i Metroid Dead.
Nomineringarna var i övrigt inte helt olik den vi hade på FZ. Några variationer och så hade TIME lite andra placeringar på sina nomineringar.
Metroid Dread
Inscryption
Forza Horizon 5
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Hitman 3
Returnal
Halo Infinite
Deathloop
Sable
It Takes Two
Detta var motiveringen till varför Metroid Dread utsågs till vinnaren:
When most people think of Nintendo, they conjure up images of kid-friendly characters like Mario and Pikachu. But Samus Aran, badass intergalatic bounty hunter of Metroid fame, has long earned her place on the Mount Rushmore of the company’s characters. And after more than a decade without a proper Metroid game, Samus returned in a big way with this year’s Metroid: Dread, a 2D side-scroller for the Nintendo Switch that sees our hero stalked by artifically intelligent killer robots on the mysterious planet ZDR. Dread, which longtime Metroid producer Yoshio Sakamoto has been cooking up on and off for nearly two decades, is often legit scary—thought not quite on the level as something like an Alien: Isolation—and a delightful return to form for a classic and beloved franchise.
—Alex Fitzpatrick
Platserna går givetvis att diskutera, men de flesta kan nog hålla med om att samtliga spel förtjänar att vara på listan.