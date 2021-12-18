Brand Central: A shopping mall which over 60 automobile brands assemble. You can purchase over 300 post-2011 cars here.

Used Cars Dealer: The cars which have been discontinued for a long time are lined up here. The Japanese historic cars in '80s and '90s are also available. The lineup would be updated every day.

Garage: Your base of the car life. Up to 1000 cars can be stored and you can gaze at and setup your car.

Tuning Shop: Engine, tire, brake, suspension etc... a huge amount of tuning parts are available. You can also purchase the supercharger, turbocharger, weight reduction and rigidity increase.

GT Auto: Dress up your car here. Over 130 wheels and over 600 aero parts are lined up. Oil change, car wash, painting and livery editing are also available.

Scapes: Over 2500 photo locations in 40 countries all over the world. Place your car in a beautiful scene and take realistic HDR photographs.

License Center: Learn the driving technique from scratch. You can learn from basic techniques to different drivings for each car and course.

Mission Challenge: 0-400m Battle, Drifting, Max Speed Challenge, "Music Rally" which you can race to music etc... You can experience unique events that is different from ordinary racing.