2021 har i mångt och mycket varit förseningarnas år, och så här med veckor kvar av året tycks trenden spilla över på 2022. Åtminstone för Weird West, en kombination av rollspel/sandlåda/"immersive sim" med övernaturliga saker som görs av folk som tidigare snickrat på Dishonored och Prey. Spelet skulle ha släppts i januari, men har nu flyttats fram till 31 mars.
Så här säger utvecklaren Wolfeye om förseningen:
Weird West is an impressively deep mix of action RPG and immersive sim which has the potential to deliver incredibly unique experiences, but also comes with a set of variables that can lead to unintended consequences. That's why we want to take some and launch the game on March 31, 2022. This will give us time to iron out some of the bothersome issues and accidental deadends, before delivering an experience you, the community, expect.
Weird West släpps till pc, Playstation och Xbox. En kort trailer med lite gameplay medan du väntar: