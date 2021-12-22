"Något för Heroes of Might and Magic-älskaren" skrev vi om Songs of Conquest sommaren 2019. Och jovisst, de orden står vi fast vid. Där och då hette det att det svenskutvecklade spelet skulle släppas i slutet av 2020, men som du märker är i slutet av 2020 – utan Songs of Conquest.
Så mycket längre till behöver vi dock inte vänta, för i en ny trailer avslöjar göteborgska Lavapotion att det blir release någon gång i april, maj eller juni. Dock inte inte fullrelease, utan i early access.
På Steam skriver studion om beslutet att släppa spelet i early access-formatet.
We really want to get this right and make sure that Songs of Conquest becomes a spiritual successor to other turn-based strategy games we love and grew up with. We now know that it would be hard for us to get all the pieces of the puzzle together before Q2 2022. We also want to make sure we create a game that the players want, not that the game we think the players want.
Lavapotion ser fram emot den fortsatta utvecklingen – som sker tillsammans med oss.