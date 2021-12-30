Hidetaka Miyazaki har ju som bekant allierat sig med Game of Thrones-författaren George R.R Martin inför skapandet av det kommande rollspelet Elden Ring. Miyazaka berättar dock i en intervju med tidningen EDGE att han har haft fler influenser än Westeros när han skapade spelet. Han nämner nämligen att många av influenserna kommer från Sagan om Ringen, men också från böckerna om Elric of Melniboné (som också ska adopteras till spel av en svensk utvecklare).
It’s difficult to give any one single inspiration that had a major impact on Elden Ring. There have been a lot of different works that influenced the creative process in various ways – The Lord Of The Rings, The Eternal Champion series of novels by Michael Moorcock, aspects of tabletop RPGs such as RuneQuest, etc. There are a lot of motifs and themes that I was able to pick from these various works that had an effect on the development of Elden Ring.
Martins roll i det hela har varit att skriva mytologin till spelet, medan FromSoftware skött resten av historien och dialogerna. Miyazaki berättar att anledning till att den populära författaren fått hålla sig till bakgrunden är för att det annars hade begränsat honom om han varit mer involverad i spelet. Resultatet är nu att Martin skrivit bakgrunder till karaktärerna, deras släktträd och familjerelationer. Något som vi vet att han är fantastisk på om vi ska döma av Game of Thrones.
When we were talking with George Martin, we had these themes and ideas for creating pieces of artwork for the bosses, for these core characters of the story. And when he wrote the mythos, we asked him to create these dramatic heroes of this ancient mythos that takes place before the events of the game. These dramatic and heroic characters weren’t really present in our previous titles, so this is something that was really appealing to me – how he would depict the mystique and heroic qualities of those characters.
Om allt går rätt till så är Elden Ring planerat att släpps den 25:e februari i år på samtliga plattformar utom Nintendo Switch.