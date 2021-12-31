Valheim looks like any other crafting-survival game. You begin by picking up rocks and sticks, slapping together a crude stone ax, and then chopping down every tree in sight. In practice, it's full of twists. The building system, with supports and structural integrity, challenged me to finally think about base building as a technical puzzle instead of just an aesthetic one.

Ultimately, that all my friends wanted to spend countless late nights together planning some grand longboat expedition across a sea we'd yet to cross or into the swamps is what I love about Valheim. Millions of people spending two months absorbed in an Early Access game made by a tiny studio is the kind of magic I adore about PC gaming. I'd easily call this the high point of our year.