Vi har nu gått in i 2022 och i backspegeln från 2021 har spelmediet utsett sina GOTY (Game Of The Year). Både vi i redaktionen på FZ och ni läsare utsedde gemensamt It Takes Two som vårat GOTY. PC Gamer har dock valt ett annat svenskt spel, de valde nämligen vikinga-spelet Valheim som sitt GOTY.
Lauren Morton på PC Gamer skriver:
Valheim looks like any other crafting-survival game. You begin by picking up rocks and sticks, slapping together a crude stone ax, and then chopping down every tree in sight. In practice, it's full of twists. The building system, with supports and structural integrity, challenged me to finally think about base building as a technical puzzle instead of just an aesthetic one.
Ultimately, that all my friends wanted to spend countless late nights together planning some grand longboat expedition across a sea we'd yet to cross or into the swamps is what I love about Valheim. Millions of people spending two months absorbed in an Early Access game made by a tiny studio is the kind of magic I adore about PC gaming. I'd easily call this the high point of our year.
Valheim är fortfarande i early access om är således inte officiellt släppt än, därav det inte fick vara med som kandidat på FZs GOTY-lista. Det har dock diskuterats flitigt i redaktionen om spelet skulle få vara med som kandidat med tanke på hur populärt spelet blivit. Oavsett är det kul att ännu ett svenskt spel utses till GOTY och Iron Gate ska såklart vara stolta.