Användaren Red Liquorice på Resetera säger att genom en undersökning han fått från FromSoftware avslöjades det detaljer om att ett nytt Armored Core-spel. Om detta är sant så kommer det vara första spelet som släpps i serien sen 2013.
Så här skrev Red Liquorice:
“I’ve just finished doing a consumer survey about a new Armored Core game with description, screenshots and two 30 second-ish videos of gameplay – the first a boss fight and the second more in-world gameplay, a snow area. The screenshots are unique ID watermarked, so probably not a good idea to post but I did screenshot the text description.”
FromSoftware må vara kända idag för sina Dark Souls-spel, men de har faktiskt gjort andra typer av spel. Mechspelet Armored Core är en serie som sträcker sig så långt bak som till 1997 och Playstation 1-eran. Vi får vänta och se om ryktet om en uppföljare kan vara sant.