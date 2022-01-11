Att EA:s fotbollsspel är poppis vet vi sedan länge, men nu kommer en antydan om hur stor spelserien faktiskt är. Fifa 22 och Fifa 21 är nummer ett och tre på Sonys lista över mest nedladdade Playstation 5-spel från PS Store i EU förra året. Etta och trea. Tvåa kom Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Till PS4 ligger Fifa-spelen etta och fyra. GTA V tvåa och gamla goda Minecraft trea.
Antal nedladdningar är inte synonymt med antalet köp, men säger förstås något om fotbollens popularitet. Att tänka på nästa gång du funderar varför inte EA Sports inte gör om serien lite mer.
Listor för för mest nedladdade spel 2021 från Playstation Store till PS5, PS4, PSVR och free-to-play (för både PS5 och PS4). Gäller för EU och USA.
PS5 Games
#
EU
US/Canada
1
FIFA 22
NBA 2K22
2
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard
3
FIFA 21
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
4
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Madden NFL 22
5
Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042
6
Among Us
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
7
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
8
FAR CRY 6
MLB The Show 21
9
It Takes Two
Resident Evil Village
10
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Far Cry 6
11
F1 2021
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
12
Resident Evil Village
FIFA 22
13
NBA 2K22
Among Us
14
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Mortal Kombat 11
15
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
NBA 2K21 Next Generation
16
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
It Takes Two
17
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
FIFA 21
18
Diablo II: Resurrected
DEATHLOOP
19
DEATHLOOP
Returnal
20
Mortal Kombat 11
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
PS4 Games
#
EU
US/Canada
1
FIFA 22
Grand Theft Auto V
2
Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
3
Minecraft
Minecraft
4
FIFA 21
NBA 2K22
5
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Vanguard
6
The Crew 2
Madden NFL 22
7
Red Dead Redemption 2
NBA 2K21
8
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
9
Call of Duty: Vanguard
MLB The Show 21
10
The Forest
Mortal Kombat 11
11
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
12
Gran Turismo Sport
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
13
ARK: Survival Evolved
FIFA 22
14
Need for Speed Heat
THE FOREST
15
NBA 2K21
Need for Speed Heat
16
Gang Beasts
UFC 4
17
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
ARK: Survival Evolved
18
eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
Gang Beasts
19
Among Us
Rust Console Edition
20
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
PSVR Games
#
EU
US/Canada
1
Beat Saber
Beat Saber
2
Job Simulator
Job Simulator
3
SUPERHOT VR
SUPERHOT VR
4
Creed: Rise to Glory
GORN
5
Swordsman VR
Swordsman VR
6
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Creed Rise to Glory
7
GORN
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
8
RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
9
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
10
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
The Walking Dead Onslaught
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
#
EU
US/Canada
1
Fortnite
Fortnite
2
Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone
3
Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League
4
eFootball 2022
Splitgate
5
Genshin Impact
Apex Legends
6
Apex Legends
Genshin Impact
7
eFootball PES 2021 LITE
Destiny 2
8
Brawlhalla
Rec Room
9
Destiny 2
Brawlhalla
10
Splitgate
Rogue Company