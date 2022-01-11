Att EA:s fotbollsspel är poppis vet vi sedan länge, men nu kommer en antydan om hur stor spelserien faktiskt är. Fifa 22 och Fifa 21 är nummer ett och tre på Sonys lista över mest nedladdade Playstation 5-spel från PS Store i EU förra året. Etta och trea. Tvåa kom Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Till PS4 ligger Fifa-spelen etta och fyra. GTA V tvåa och gamla goda Minecraft trea.

Antal nedladdningar är inte synonymt med antalet köp, men säger förstås något om fotbollens popularitet. Att tänka på nästa gång du funderar varför inte EA Sports inte gör om serien lite mer.

Listor för för mest nedladdade spel 2021 från Playstation Store till PS5, PS4, PSVR och free-to-play (för både PS5 och PS4). Gäller för EU och USA.

Klicka för mer information

PS5 Games

#

EU

US/Canada

1

FIFA 22

NBA 2K22

2

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

3

FIFA 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Madden NFL 22

5

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042

6

Among Us

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

7

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

8

FAR CRY 6

MLB The Show 21

9

It Takes Two

Resident Evil Village

10

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Far Cry 6

11

F1 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

12

Resident Evil Village

FIFA 22

13

NBA 2K22

Among Us

14

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Mortal Kombat 11

15

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

NBA 2K21 Next Generation

16

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE

It Takes Two

17

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

FIFA 21

18

Diablo II: Resurrected

DEATHLOOP

19

DEATHLOOP

Returnal

20

Mortal Kombat 11

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

PS4 Games

#

EU

US/Canada

1

FIFA 22

Grand Theft Auto V

2

Grand Theft Auto V

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

3

Minecraft

Minecraft

4

FIFA 21

NBA 2K22

5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

6

The Crew 2

Madden NFL 22

7

Red Dead Redemption 2

NBA 2K21

8

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2

9

Call of Duty: Vanguard

MLB The Show 21

10

The Forest

Mortal Kombat 11

11

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

12

Gran Turismo Sport

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

13

ARK: Survival Evolved

FIFA 22

14

Need for Speed Heat

THE FOREST

15

NBA 2K21

Need for Speed Heat

16

Gang Beasts

UFC 4

17

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE

ARK: Survival Evolved

18

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

Gang Beasts

19

Among Us

Rust Console Edition

20

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER

PSVR Games

#

EU

US/Canada

1

Beat Saber

Beat Saber

2

Job Simulator

Job Simulator

3

SUPERHOT VR

SUPERHOT VR

4

Creed: Rise to Glory

GORN

5

Swordsman VR

Swordsman VR

6

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Creed Rise to Glory

7

GORN

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

8

RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

9

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

10

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

#

EU

US/Canada

1

Fortnite

Fortnite

2

Rocket League

Call of Duty: Warzone

3

Call of Duty: Warzone

Rocket League

4

eFootball 2022

Splitgate

5

Genshin Impact

Apex Legends

6

Apex Legends

Genshin Impact

7

eFootball PES 2021 LITE

Destiny 2

8

Brawlhalla

Rec Room

9

Destiny 2

Brawlhalla

10

Splitgate

Rogue Company