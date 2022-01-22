Att skickliga Respawn Entertainment gör uppföljaren till Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order är känt sedan länge. Men nu avslöjar EA att det bara är det första av totalt tre Star Wars-spel som Titanfall- och Apex Legends-studion är inblandade i.
Det andra spelet är en first person shooter, vilket ligger i linje med de rykten vi rapporterade om för några dagar sedan. Men vi får inga övriga detaljer, utöver att det görs av ett nytt team hos Respawn under ledning av game director Peter Hirschmann (som var involverad i vr-shootern Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond).
Spel nummer tre är ett strategispel, och där verkar Respawn mer ha en producentroll. Utvecklingen sköts av nystartade Bit Reactor, en studio som drivs av Greg Foerstch som varit art director hos Firaxis (icke okända i strategisammanhang). Inte heller här får vi några som helst detaljer om vare sig namn eller upplägg för spelet.
Så här säger EA:
Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team at the studio are already working on the next game in the action adventure Star Wars Jedi series, and are joined by two new teams working to deliver additional unique Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres. Leading the development of Respawn’s all-new Star Wars first-person shooter game is Peter Hirschmann, Game Director at Respawn, who has a long and accomplished history with the Star Wars franchise. The third title is a Star Wars strategy game developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foerstch. Respawn will produce the new Star Wars strategy game while Bit Reactor leads on the development of the title.
Vi lär få anledning att återkomma till de här tre spelen.