Bungie var med om att sätta den första Xbox-konsolen på kartan 2001, i och med Halo: Combat Evolved. Nu har Sony och Playstation köpt bolaget, som idag är mest aktuella med Destiny 2.
Det är Bloomberg som avslöjar affären, via den ständigt påpasslige Jason Schreier:
BREAKING: Sony is buying Bungie, the maker of Destiny — another seismic gaming deal that comes just two weeks after Microsoft purchased Activision Blizzard.— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 31, 2022
Bungie put Xbox on the map. Now it's part of PlayStation Studios. Filed to Bloomberg Terminal, hitting web soon
Enligt Bloomberg fick de anställda på Bungie beskedet idag vid 19-tiden. Sony-chefen Jim Ryan sade följande:
This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience. We understand how vital Bungie's community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our community is core to PlayStation's DNA, and our shared passion for the gamer and building the best place to play will now evolve even further.
Köpeskillingen uppges vara 33,5 miljarder kronor (3,6 miljarder dollar).
I ett uttalande säger Bungie att Destiny fortsatt kommer att vara ett multiplattformsspel, och att de kommer att behålla den kreativa kontrollen över Destiny-serien:
På frågan om framtida Bungie-spel kommer att vara PS-exklusiva svarade Bungie följande:
No. We want the worlds we are creating to extend to anywhere people play games. We will continue to be self-published, creatively independent, and we will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community."