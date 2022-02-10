”We have received word from ModDB officials that Warner Bros has sent them a DMCA takedown request to remove Rise of Mordor from their databases. We are grateful to ModDB for giving us time to put our affairs in order before the page is taken down.”

"From what we know, this has to do with copyright infringement, as Warner Brothers holds rights to making games related to both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. At the same time, we do not know the specific reason triggering their intervention, seeing as we are a modification for an existing game and a non-commercial project.

"We have sent emails to the Intellectual Property team of Warner Brothers and we are currently waiting on some form of answer, as well as a way to continue uploading our work here. Our developers are still going strong, and you will soon see some previews we're sure you will enjoy!"