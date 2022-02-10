En numera klassisk Sagan om Ringen-modifikation har blivit borttagen från ModDB. Det är den flera år gamla mod:en Rise of Mordor till Total War: Attila som gjort sig skyldiga till copyright brott enligt Warner Brothers.
Så här säger en av utvecklarna:
”We have received word from ModDB officials that Warner Bros has sent them a DMCA takedown request to remove Rise of Mordor from their databases. We are grateful to ModDB for giving us time to put our affairs in order before the page is taken down.”
"From what we know, this has to do with copyright infringement, as Warner Brothers holds rights to making games related to both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. At the same time, we do not know the specific reason triggering their intervention, seeing as we are a modification for an existing game and a non-commercial project.
"We have sent emails to the Intellectual Property team of Warner Brothers and we are currently waiting on some form of answer, as well as a way to continue uploading our work here. Our developers are still going strong, and you will soon see some previews we're sure you will enjoy!"
Mod:en finns fortfarande att ladda ned i skrivande stund på Nexus Modes. Frågan är dock hur länge till? Så om du är intresserad av Rise of Mordor bör du nog gå dit illa kvickt och ladda ned modifikationen.
Det känns inte helt otroligt att denna aggressivitet från Warner Bros har att gör med det faktum att den nya Sagan om Ringen-serien snart har premiär.